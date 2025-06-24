Intel Gaining Momentum in AI PC Market: Will the Uptrend Persist?

Intel Corporation INTC is actively taking various initiatives to gain firmer footing in the expansive AI sector. The company has been collaborating with original equipment manufacturers like HP to develop next generation of AI PCs. HP’s recent line up of cutting-edge AI PCs including EliteBook X, EliteBook Ultra and EliteBook 8 are powered by Intel Core Ultra series processors.



Intel closely worked with HP to pinpoint a set of AI applications that can deliver significant benefits to end users. INTC fine tunes and optimizes the performance of CPU, GPU and NPU resources, enabling HP to validate the applications for real-world use cases. During the venture, Intel tested around 12 configurations in eight AI PC models.



Leveraging Intel’s AI optimized software packages, the Microsoft Power BI used by 115 million users demonstrated 45% faster speed compared with previous generation systems. Business analytics solution Tableau runs up to 48% faster while online photoeditor Adobe Lightroom runs 32% faster compared with systems powered by Intel Core i7-1365U. AI writing assistant Writeup optimized for Intel’s GPU runs 165% faster. Canvid, an AI powered screen recorder, runs 223% faster for some features.



The applications like Canvid, Writeup, previously available for Apple users, ran on windows PCs for the first time powered by Intel AI chips. Such staggering advancements can immensely boost efficiency across an organization’s internal processes.



AI is moving from a niche capability to a critical must have component for businesses. Enterprises across industries are rushing to integrate AI to boost productivity and streamline workflow across operations. OEMs, like, HP, Dell and Lenovo, are developing AI PC line ups to match these requirements. Per a report from Precedence Research, worldwide AI market is projected to grow from $757.6 billion in 2025 to $3.68 trillion in 2034 with a compound annual growth rate of 19.2%. With growing prowess in AI PC domain, Intel is well positioned to capitalize on this market trend.

How Are INTC’s Competitors Faring?

Intel faces fierce competition from Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM and Advanced Micro Devices AMD in this market. Qualcomm took the market by storm with the launch of the Snapdragon X chip for mid-range AI desktops and laptops. This SoC is the fourth such product in the Snapdragon X processor line, following the successful launch of the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core, Snapdragon X Plus and Snapdragon X Elite series. Several OEMs such as Dell, ASUS and Samsung expanding their collaboration with Qualcomm to develop AI PCs.



AMD’s flagship Ryzen AI 300 Series is also witnessing broad industrywide adoption. With a strong AI computing and integrated graphics, processors like AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 can pose major challenge to leading edge processor like Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 185H.

INTC’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Intel has lost 31% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 11.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Going by the price/book ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 0.87 book value, lower than 31.65 of the industry. It carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Intel’s earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 have declined 39.58% to 29 cents per share and 29.36% to 77 cents, respectively, over the past year



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Intel stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

