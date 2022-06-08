Intel freezes hiring in PC chip division for at least two weeks

Corrects word in headline to 'division' from 'decision'

June 8 (Reuters) - Intel Corp INTC.O has frozen hiring in the division responsible for PC desktop and laptop chips, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters.

Intel is "pausing all hiring and placing all job requisitions on hold" in its client computing group, according to the memo sent on Wednesday. The memo said that some hiring could resume in as little as two weeks after the division re-evaluates priorities and that all current job offers in its systems will be honored.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

