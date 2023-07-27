Intel forecasts third-quarter profit above estimates

July 27 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel INTC.O forecast third-quarter profit above Wall Street expectations on Thursday as a slump in the PC market started to ease.

The company forecast adjusted current-quarter earnings per share of 20 cents. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of 16 cents.

