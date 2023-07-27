News & Insights

US Markets
INTC

Intel forecasts third-quarter profit above estimates

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 27, 2023 — 04:07 pm EDT

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Add share movement, revenue forecast in last paragraph

July 27 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel INTC.O forecast third-quarter profit above Wall Street expectations on Thursday as a slump in the PC market started to ease, sending its shares up 8% in extended trading.

The market for personal computers has tumbled over the past year, with inventory piling up because consumers had already purchased the machines needed during the pandemic.

But the glut has started to ease as PC shipments fell only 11.5% in the June quarter compared to 30% slump in each of the previous two quarters, according to Canalys data.

Sequentially, they rose 11.9%, signaling that vendors' appetite for fresh stock will rebound in the second half of the year.

Cloud majors Microsoft MSFT.O and Alphabet GOOG.O expect to ramp up spending on data centers. While the bulk of that benefit will go to companies like Nvidia NVDA.O that make chips for artificial intelligence, the trend could provide some benefit to the chip industry.

The company forecast adjusted current-quarter earnings per share of 20 cents. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of 16 cents.

The company forecast adjusted current-quarter revenue to roughly be between $12.9 billion and $13.9 billion, compared to estimates of $13.23 billion.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
MSFT
GOOG
NVDA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.