Intel forecasts second-quarter revenue above expectations

Chavi Mehta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Stephen Nellis

Chipmaker Intel Corp forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street targets on Thursday, betting on demand for its new generation of processors for data centers and PCs as cloud-based services become an integral part of businesses.

The company expects second-quarter revenue of about $17.8 billion, compared to analysts' average estimate of $17.59 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

