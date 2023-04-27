News & Insights

Intel forecasts second-quarter revenue above estimates

April 27, 2023 — 04:10 pm EDT

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

April 27 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp INTC.O forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, a sign that chip demand was recovering after a downturn wrought by excess supply and a post-pandemic slump in the personal computer market.

Shares of the company rose 2% in extended trading, having gained more than 10% so far this year following a tough 2022.

A fall of about 30% in first-quarter global PC shipments has made some chip industry experts hopeful that a build-up of inventory has cleared out, paving the way for fresh orders.

Intel has also ramped up shipping of its most powerful data center chip Sapphire Rapids, which was delayed for over a year.

The company forecast second-quarter adjusted revenue in the range of about $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting revenue of $11.75 billion.

Intel has also ramped up shipments of its most powerful data center chip, Sapphire Rapids, whose more than one-year delay had allowed rival Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O and ARM-based server CPU makers to take market share from the company.

Revenue in the first quarter was $11.72 billion, compared to estimates of $11.04 billion.

