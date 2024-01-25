Intel forecasts quarterly revenue below estimates, stock falls

By Arsheeya Bajwa and Max A. Cherney

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Intel INTC.O on Thursday forecast revenue for the first quarter that could miss market estimates by more than $2 billion, as it grapples with uncertain demand for its chips used in the traditional server and personal computer markets.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company were down about 6% in after-hours trading.

The chipmaker expects adjusted first-quarter revenue in the range of $12.2 billion-$13.2 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $14.50 billion, according to LSEG data. Intel forecast first-quarter profit of 13 cents a share, excluding one-time items. Analysts expected 33 cents a share. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

Heavy investments have toppled Intel's gross margin, which fell to the mid-30s earlier in 2023, from prior highs of over 60%. Intel, however, mildly recouped with an adjusted gross margin of 45.8% in the third quarter. Intel reported a fourth-quarter gross margin of 48.8%.

Analysts have proclaimed 2024 as a "make-or-break" period for Intel. They believe 2024 will be the year that determines whether Intel actually stands to gain from the rollout of much- coveted artificial-intelligence PCs and its AI-enabling chips.

A shift in spending to AI data servers, dominated by rivals Nvidia NVDA.O and aspiring AI competitor Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O has sapped demand for traditional server chips - Intel's core data center offering. Intel's fourth-quarter data center revenue fell 10% to $4 billion.

Intel is one of the largest suppliers of PC chips by market share. Its weak forecast dampens hopes of the PC market recovering after some signs that the post-pandemic slump was over. Revenue in the client segment, which houses Intel's PC business, gained 33% to $8.8 billion during the quarter.

During the fourth quarter, shipments of PCs declined year-on-year for the eighth consecutive quarter, according to data from research firm Counterpoint.

Intel's self-driving technology unit, Mobileye MBLY.O, reported fourth-quarter revenue below estimates after warning of a pullback in orders from customers clearing inventory hurting its results this year.

Intel, which was once at the helm of the semiconductor industry as a leading chipmaker, has slumped in recent years. Under CEO Pat Gelsinger, turnaround efforts have amounted to a renewed focus on building manufacturing capabilities and advancing its semiconductor technology.

