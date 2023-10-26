Intel forecasts fourth-quarter revenue above expectations

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Intel INTC.O forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, optimistic of a healthy rebound in client orders for its chips after a several-quarters-long inventory buildup in the PC market eased.

The company forecast adjusted current-quarter revenue in the range of about $14.6 billion to $15.6 billion, compared with an estimate of $14.35 billion, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

