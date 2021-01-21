Intel forecasts first-quarter revenue, profit above estimates as rivals chip away share
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Intel Corp INTC.O on Thursday forecast first-quarter revenue and profit above Wall Street expectations, with sales expected to decline on a yearly basis as it loses share to rivals despite a pandemic-fueled boom in PC and data center chip demand.
The chipmaker said it expects adjusted sales of $17.5 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.10, compared with analysts' average estimates of $16.06 billion and 93 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $20 billion, beating estimates of $17.5 billion.
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryINTC
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Native Americans sue Trump administration over Arizona copper project
- Trump administration shelves planned investment ban on Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu -sources
- U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures
- J&J COVID-19 vaccine on track for March rollout, still aims for 1 bln doses this year -exec