Intel first-quarter revenue forecast ahead of expectations

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp INTC.O forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, placing bets on its in-house chip-making capacity to meet strong demand from PC, data center and artificial intelligence markets even through a global semiconductor supply crunch.

The company expects first-quarter revenue of about $18.3 billion, compared to analysts' average estimates of $17.62 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting By Chavi Mehta and Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Bernard Orr)

