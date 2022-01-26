US Markets
INTC

Intel first-quarter earnings forecast miss Street view

Contributors
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Jane Lanhee Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Chipmaker Intel Corp forecast first-quarter earnings below analysts' expectations on Wednesday, sending the world's largest chipmaker's shares down 3% in late trade.

Adds details on outlook

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp INTC.O forecast first-quarter earnings below analysts' expectations on Wednesday, sending the world's largest chipmaker's shares down 3% in late trade.

Intel forecast earnings per share of 80 cents, compared to an expectation of 86 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company expected first-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations, placing bets on its in-house chip-making capacity to meet strong demand from PC, data center and artificial intelligence markets even through a global semiconductor supply crunch.

The company expects first-quarter revenue of about $18.3 billion, compared to analysts' average estimates of $17.62 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting By Chavi Mehta and Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((jane.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +1-415-344-3912; Reuters Messaging: jane.lee.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC AAPL AMD NVDA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular