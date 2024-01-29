Intel Falls On Weak Outlook: Buy the Dip With Chip ETFs?

The world’s largest semiconductor company Intel INTC shares dropped more than 11% on Friday after the chipmaker issued an outlook for the first quarter of 2024 that fell shy of analyst forecasts even as results for the latest quarter beat Wall Street estimates.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Intel expects adjusted earnings per share of 13 cents on between $12.2 billion and $13.2 billion in sales, versus LSEG expectations of 33 cents per share on $14.15 billion of revenue, as quoted on CNBC. The company projects a fiscal first-quarter net loss of 25 cents per share on a GAAP basis.

Intel's CEO, Pat Gelsinger, indicated during a discussion with analysts that while the company's primary segments, namely PC and server chips, are expected to perform at the lower end of their typical seasonal spectrum this quarter, the overall revenue will be further impacted due to underperformance in its subsidiary divisions.

Inside the Earnings

The company reported GAAP earnings of $2,669 million or 63 cents per share against a loss of $664 million or a loss of 16 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The significant improvement was primarily attributable to higher revenues and lower operating expenses.

Non-GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were $2,303 million or 54 cents per share compared with $635 million or 15 cents per share a year ago. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10 cents.

GAAP revenues in the reported quarter were $15,406 million, up from $14,042 million a year ago. The quarterly revenues were well above the high end of the guided range, with better-than-expected performance across all lines of business. The top line beat the Zacks consensus estimate of $15,140 million.

Price Target Implies Likely Slump

Based on short-term price targets offered by 28 analysts, the average price target for Intel comes to $43.18. The forecasts range from a low of $17.00 to a high of $68.00. The average price target represents a decline of 12.86% from the last closing price of $49.55.

Should You Buy the Dip With Intel-Heavy ETFs?

Despite the negative picture, we highlight a few bright points associated with Intel stock. According to Gartner, a market research firm, Intel remains the largest semiconductor maker by revenue. This position underscores Intel's considerable influence in the semiconductor industry despite the competitive pressures.

Under CEO Gelsinger's leadership, Intel is focusing on a five-year plan initiated in 2021. The company aims to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in manufacturing services while enhancing its own chip offerings. Gelsinger emphasized the company's progress in its transformation journey, as quoted on CNBC.

Intel has been actively cutting costs, including workforce reductions and divesting smaller business units. Notably, it spun off its programmable chip unit and made its self-driving car subsidiary, Mobileye, an independent entity in 2022. These actions led to a cost reduction of $3 billion last year.

In 2023, Intel paid dividends amounting to $3.1 billion, representing its commitment to returning value to shareholders amidst its ongoing transformation and market challenges.

Time to Buy the Dip in Intel With Semiconductor ETFs?

Intel shares may be displaying a weaker trend following earnings, the entire semiconductor space should not as the higher demand for AI should keep other chip stocks charged-up. Investors can thus buy the dip in Intel with Intel-heavy Chip ETFs, not with the stock itself.

Intel has exposure to ETFs like First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF FTXL, Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF SHOC, Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF SOXQ, and iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX. These ETFs have exposure to Intel in the range of 9.5% to 5.9%.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX): ETF Research Reports

First Trust NASDAQ Semiconductor ETF (FTXL): ETF Research Reports

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ): ETF Research Reports

Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.