Intel expanding Chengdu facility, DigiTimes reports

October 28, 2024 — 06:10 am EDT

Intel (INTC) plans to expand its Chengdu, Sichuan facility to offer server chip packaging services, DigiTimes’ Jerry Yang and Levi Li report. The expansion will leverage the site’s existing operations to address China’s growing need for energy-efficient, customized solutions and enhance Intel’s local market presence, aligning with China’s push for digital transformation and sustainable development, according to the report.

