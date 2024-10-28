Intel expanding Chengdu facility, DigiTimes reports

Intel (INTC) plans to expand its Chengdu, Sichuan facility to offer server chip packaging services, DigiTimes’ Jerry Yang and Levi Li report. The expansion will leverage the site’s existing operations to address China’s growing need for energy-efficient, customized solutions and enhance Intel’s local market presence, aligning with China’s push for digital transformation and sustainable development, according to the report.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on INTC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.