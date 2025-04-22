INTEL Earnings Preview: Recent $INTC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

INTEL ($INTC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $12,537,557,317 and earnings of $0.01 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $INTC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

INTEL Insider Trading Activity

INTEL insiders have traded $INTC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHELLE JOHNSTON HOLTHAUS (EVP & GM, CCG) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $650,000

PATRICK P GELSINGER (CEO) purchased 11,150 shares for an estimated $251,198

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

INTEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 647 institutional investors add shares of INTEL stock to their portfolio, and 1,364 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

INTEL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTC stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

INTEL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INTC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $INTC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $22.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $22.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 William Stein from Truist Financial set a target price of $22.0 on 12/16/2024

on 12/16/2024 Stacy Rasgon from Bernstein set a target price of $25.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $25.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Blayne Curtis from Barclays set a target price of $25.0 on 11/01/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.