Intel delays $20 bln Ohio project, citing slow chip market - WSJ

Adds details on timeline in paragraph 2, background in paragraphs 4-5

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Intel INTC.O is delaying the construction timeline for its $20 billion chipmaking project in Ohio amid market challenges and the slow rollout of U.S. grant money, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Its initial timeline had chip-making starting next year. Construction on the manufacturing facilities now is not expected to be finished until late 2026, the report said, citing people involved in the project.

Shares of the chipmaker fell 1.6% in extended trading. It did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Uncertain demand for its chips used in the traditional server and personal computer markets had led the company to forecast revenue for the first quarter below market estimates late last month.

This came as a shift in spending to AI data servers, dominated by rivals Nvidia NVDA.O and aspiring AI competitor Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O, sapped demand for traditional server chips - Intel's core data center offering.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Jyoti.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.