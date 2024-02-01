News & Insights

US Markets
INTC

Intel delays $20 bln Ohio project, citing slow chip market - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 01, 2024 — 06:00 pm EST

Written by Manya Saini and Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

Adds details on timeline in paragraph 2, background in paragraphs 4-5

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Intel INTC.O is delaying the construction timeline for its $20 billion chipmaking project in Ohio amid market challenges and the slow rollout of U.S. grant money, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Its initial timeline had chip-making starting next year. Construction on the manufacturing facilities now is not expected to be finished until late 2026, the report said, citing people involved in the project.

Shares of the chipmaker fell 1.6% in extended trading. It did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Uncertain demand for its chips used in the traditional server and personal computer markets had led the company to forecast revenue for the first quarter below market estimates late last month.

This came as a shift in spending to AI data servers, dominated by rivals Nvidia NVDA.O and aspiring AI competitor Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O, sapped demand for traditional server chips - Intel's core data center offering.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Jyoti.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
NVDA
AMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.