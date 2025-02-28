News & Insights

Intel Defers $28 Billion Ohio Chip Plant Amid Strategic Realignment

February 28, 2025 — 03:38 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Intel's ambitious $28 billion semiconductor facility in central Ohio has encountered a substantial setback, with its completion now postponed by several years.

The chipmaker announced that its inaugural in New Albany's Licking County will now be finalized by 2030, with operations slated to begin soon thereafter, either in 2030 or 2031. Initially, the facility was scheduled to commence production in 2025, underscoring how evolving market conditions have necessitated a reexamination of the project timeline.

Similarly, Intel's second Ohio plant is now expected to reach completion no earlier than 2031, with operational startup pushed to 2032. This recalibrated schedule reflects a strategic initiative aimed at synchronizing production capacity with market demand while ensuring capital is managed judiciously.

State and local officials have expressed measured disappointment but remain confident that the project will eventually enhance domestic semiconductor manufacturing, a critical component of national security. Construction at the site continues at a moderated pace, complemented by Intel's proactive efforts to recruit and train local talent, as well as partnerships with educational institutions.

These initiatives are intended to prepare a skilled workforce ready to support the advanced fabrication facilities once they ultimately come online.

