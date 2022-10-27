Intel cuts annual revenue forecast for second time this year

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp INTC.O on Thursday cut its 2022 revenue forecast for the second time this year as a slump in PC demand looks set to worsen and recession fears muddy the outlook for the data center market.

The company now expects annual revenue of about $63 billion to $64 billion, compared with $65 billion to $68 billion estimated earlier. Its original forecast was for about $76 billion.

Analysts on average expect annual revenue of $65.26 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.