Intel Corporation Stock (INTC) Opinions on Potential Business Split and Layoffs

Recent discussions on X about Intel Corporation (INTC) have centered around the company's ongoing challenges and strategic moves. Many users have highlighted Intel's reported plans to potentially split its product design and manufacturing businesses, a topic that has sparked intense debate. The conversation also touches on significant layoffs and a declining stock price, with some expressing concern over Intel's position in the competitive semiconductor market.

Adding to the buzz, posts on X have noted Intel's struggles with revenue misses and the suspension of its dividend, painting a picture of a company at a critical juncture. Some users speculate on a possible short squeeze ahead of earnings, driven by potential upside in PC sales, while others remain deeply skeptical about Intel's long-term prospects in areas like AI GPUs. These varied opinions keep the discussion dynamic and highly engaged.

Intel Corporation Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTC stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Intel Corporation Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 844 institutional investors add shares of Intel Corporation stock to their portfolio, and 1,114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Intel Corporation Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INTC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Sell" rating on 04/30/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Sell" rating on 04/30/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/25/2025

Intel Corporation Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INTC recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $INTC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $25.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $24.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $23.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $23.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Jay Goldberg from Seaport Global set a target price of $18.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $14.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $23.0 on 04/25/2025

