Intel Corporation Stock (INTC) Opinions on Potential Business Split and Layoffs

Recent discussions on X about Intel Corporation (INTC) have centered around the company's ongoing challenges and strategic moves. Many users have highlighted Intel's reported plans to potentially split its product design and manufacturing businesses, a topic that has sparked intense debate. The conversation also touches on significant layoffs and a declining stock price, with some expressing concern over Intel's position in the competitive semiconductor market.
Adding to the buzz, posts on X have noted Intel's struggles with revenue misses and the suspension of its dividend, painting a picture of a company at a critical juncture. Some users speculate on a possible short squeeze ahead of earnings, driven by potential upside in PC sales, while others remain deeply skeptical about Intel's long-term prospects in areas like AI GPUs. These varied opinions keep the discussion dynamic and highly engaged.
Intel Corporation Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $INTC stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS sold up to $15,000 on 06/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 10 times. They made 8 purchases worth up to $120,000 on 03/13, 03/03, 02/26, 02/20, 02/14, 02/03 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 06/11, 06/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 02/12 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS purchased up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $50,000 on 03/24.
Intel Corporation Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 844 institutional investors add shares of Intel Corporation stock to their portfolio, and 1,114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 54,973,681 shares (+583.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,248,452,295
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 53,661,741 shares (-50.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,218,658,138
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 28,963,610 shares (+129.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $657,763,583
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 15,412,728 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $345,245,107
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 14,901,457 shares (+99.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $338,412,088
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 13,710,545 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $311,366,476
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 10,869,494 shares (+61.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $246,846,208
Intel Corporation Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INTC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Seaport Global issued a "Sell" rating on 04/30/2025
- Rosenblatt issued a "Sell" rating on 04/30/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/25/2025
Intel Corporation Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INTC recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $INTC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $25.0 on 07/14/2025
- Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $24.0 on 07/07/2025
- Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $23.0 on 07/03/2025
- Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $23.0 on 05/21/2025
- Jay Goldberg from Seaport Global set a target price of $18.0 on 04/30/2025
- Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $14.0 on 04/30/2025
- Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $23.0 on 04/25/2025
