Intel Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Intel Corporation (INTC):

Earnings: $2.7 billion in Q4 vs. -$0.7 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.63 in Q4 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Intel Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.3 billion or $0.54 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.45 per share Revenue: $15.4 billion in Q4 vs. $14.0 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.13 Next quarter revenue guidance: $12.2 - 13.2 Bln

