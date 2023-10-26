Intel Corporation Q3 sales decline

(RTTNews) - Intel Corporation (INTC) reported earnings for third quarter of $0.3 billion

The company's bottom line came in at $0.3 billion, or $0.7 per share. This compares with $1.0 billion, or $0.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Intel Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.7 billion or $0.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.2% to $14.2 billion from $15.3 billion last year.

Intel Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $0.3 Bln. vs. $1.0 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.7 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $14.2 Bln vs. $15.3 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.