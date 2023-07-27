Intel Corporation Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Intel Corporation (INTC):

Earnings: $1.48 billion in Q2 vs. -$454 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.35 in Q2 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Intel Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $547 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.03 per share Revenue: $12.95 billion in Q2 vs. $15.32 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: $12.9-13.9 Bln

