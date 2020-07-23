Intel Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Intel Corporation (INTC) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled $5.11 billion, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $4.18 billion, or $0.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Intel Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $5.28 billion or $1.23 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.5% to $19.73 billion from $16.51 billion last year.

Intel Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $5.28 Bln. vs. $4.79 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.23 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q2): $19.73 Bln vs. $16.51 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 Next quarter revenue guidance: $18.2 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.85 Full year revenue guidance: $75 Bln

