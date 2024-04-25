Intel Corporation Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Intel Corporation (INTC):

Earnings: -$0.4 billion in Q1 vs. -$2.8 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.09 in Q1 vs. -$0.66 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Intel Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.8 billion or $0.18 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.13 per share Revenue: $12.7 billion in Q1 vs. $11.7 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: -0.05 Next quarter revenue guidance: $12.5-$13.5 Billion

