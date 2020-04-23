Markets
Intel Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Intel Corporation (INTC) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $5.7 billion, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $4.0 billion, or $0.87 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Intel Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $6.2 billion or $1.45 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.0% to $19.8 billion from $16.1 billion last year.

Intel Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $6.2 Bln. vs. $4.0 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.45 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q1): $19.8 Bln vs. $16.1 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 Next quarter revenue guidance: $18.5 Bln

