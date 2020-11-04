Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Intel Corporation (INTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased INTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that INTC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.85, the dividend yield is 2.94%.
The previous trading day's last sale of INTC was $44.85, representing a -35.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.29 and a 2.84% increase over the 52 week low of $43.61.
INTC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). INTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.1. Zacks Investment Research reports INTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .43%, compared to an industry average of 7.4%.
Interested in gaining exposure to INTC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have INTC as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
- iShares Trust (VLUE)
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
- John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (JHMT)
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH).
The top-performing ETF of this group is SMH with an increase of 23.34% over the last 100 days. TDIV has the highest percent weighting of INTC at 7.1%.
