Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Intel Corporation (INTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased INTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that INTC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.85, the dividend yield is 2.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INTC was $44.85, representing a -35.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.29 and a 2.84% increase over the 52 week low of $43.61.

INTC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). INTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.1. Zacks Investment Research reports INTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .43%, compared to an industry average of 7.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INTC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to INTC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have INTC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)

iShares Trust (VLUE)

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (JHMT)

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMH with an increase of 23.34% over the last 100 days. TDIV has the highest percent weighting of INTC at 7.1%.

