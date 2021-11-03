Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Intel Corporation (INTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.347 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased INTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that INTC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $49.86, the dividend yield is 2.79%.
The previous trading day's last sale of INTC was $49.86, representing a -27.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.49 and a 11.92% increase over the 52 week low of $44.55.
INTC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM). INTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.15. Zacks Investment Research reports INTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.39%, compared to an industry average of 27.2%.
The following ETF(s) have INTC as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
- First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)
- Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ)
- iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)
- iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE).
The top-performing ETF of this group is SOXX with an increase of 12.11% over the last 100 days. TDIV has the highest percent weighting of INTC at 7.39%.
