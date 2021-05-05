Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Intel Corporation (INTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.347 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased INTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.14% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $56.9, the dividend yield is 2.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INTC was $56.9, representing a -16.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.49 and a 30.47% increase over the 52 week low of $43.61.

INTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.45. Zacks Investment Research reports INTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -12.9%, compared to an industry average of 20.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INTC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to INTC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have INTC as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity (FCPI)

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

iShares Trust (VLUE)

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PKW with an increase of 23.93% over the last 100 days. FCPI has the highest percent weighting of INTC at 75%.

