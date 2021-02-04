Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

Intel Corporation (INTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.347 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased INTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.15% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of INTC was $57.68, representing a -15.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.09 and a 32.26% increase over the 52 week low of $43.61.

INTC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). INTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.94. Zacks Investment Research reports INTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.62%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to INTC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have INTC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW)

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQL)

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX (FXL)

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)

First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Index Fund (QTEC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXL with an increase of 34.34% over the last 100 days. EDOW has the highest percent weighting of INTC at 10000%.

