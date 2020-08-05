Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Intel Corporation (INTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased INTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that INTC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $49.13, the dividend yield is 2.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INTC was $49.13, representing a -29.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.29 and a 12.61% increase over the 52 week low of $43.63.

INTC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). INTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.43. Zacks Investment Research reports INTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -.33%, compared to an industry average of -11.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INTC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to INTC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have INTC as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (VLUE)

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)

John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (JHMT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXL with an increase of 60.57% over the last 100 days. VLUE has the highest percent weighting of INTC at 7.7%.

