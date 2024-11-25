Intel close to finalizing $8B CHIPS Act grant, CNBC says

Intel (INTC) and the CHIPS Act Office are close to finalizing a deal that would award the company a roughly $8B grant, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC’s Rohan Goswami. That $8B will go towards Intel’s factory-building efforts and the Commerce Department is expected to finalize the awards in the coming weeks, said the report, which adds that Intel is also in line for a $3B contract to manufacture chips for the Department of Defense.
