Intel chip executive Jim Keller departs company

June 11 (Reuters) - Jim Keller, a prominent chip executive who helped design chips at Apple Inc AAPL.O and Tesla Inc TSLA.O before joining Intel Corp INTC.O two years ago, left the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker effective June 11, Intel said in a news post.

Intel said Keller resigned for "personal reasons" but has agreed to become a consultant to the company for six months.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco Editing by Chris Reese)

