Intel chip executive Jim Keller departs company

Jim Keller, a prominent chip executive who helped design chips at Apple Inc and Tesla Inc before joining Intel Corp two years ago, left the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker effective June 11, Intel said in a news post.

Intel said Keller resigned for "personal reasons" but has agreed to become a consultant to the company for six months.

