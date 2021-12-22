Intel China says it is deeply apologetic over Xinjiang statement

Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. chip maker Intel (INTC.O) apologised on Thursday to its Chinese customers, partners and the public for telling its suppliers not to source products or labour from the region of Xinjiang.

The Chinese-language statement was published on Intel's official WeChat account.

