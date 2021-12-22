US Markets
INTC

Intel China says it is deeply apologetic over Xinjiang statement

Contributor
Eduardo Baptista Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

U.S. chip maker Intel (INTC.O) apologised on Thursday to its Chinese customers, partners and the public for telling its suppliers not to source products or labour from the region of Xinjiang.

Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. chip maker Intel (INTC.O) apologised on Thursday to its Chinese customers, partners and the public for telling its suppliers not to source products or labour from the region of Xinjiang.

The Chinese-language statement was published on Intel's official WeChat account.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Eduardo.MonteiroBaptista@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular