Intel Chairman Plans Up To $1 Bln Health-technology SPAC IPO : Report

(RTTNews) - Intel Corp.'s (INTC) Chairman Omar Ishrak plans to raise funds for a blank-check firm targeting deals in the health technology sector, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Ishrak, who previously ran Medtronic Plc, could file public registration documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as Tuesday. He targets to raise about $750 million to $1 billion for the special purpose acquisition company or SPAC.

Goldman Sachs Group is reportedly leading preparations for the initial public offering.

