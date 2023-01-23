US Markets
Intel Chairman Omar Ishrak steps down

January 23, 2023 — 04:50 pm EST

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Intel Corp INTC.Osaid on Monday Chairman Omar Ishrak had stepped down and the chipmaker appointed board director Frank Yeary as his replacement.

Ishrak, who was named chairman in 2020, played an important role in bringing Pat Gelsinger as Intel's chief executive from VMware to drive change at the company, which is restructuring its business to catch up with rivals.

Yeary, a director of Intel since 2009, also serves on the board of PayPal Holdings PYPL.O, Intel's Mobileye MBLY.O,and a number of private companies.

