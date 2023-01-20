US Markets
Intel CEO: new chip plant decision by year-end, not sure to be in Italy - press

Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

January 20, 2023 — 01:46 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Intel INTC.O CEO Pat Gelsinger told Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Friday that Italy was only one of several countries being considered to host a new chip plant, and a decision should be reached by the end of the year.

In her end-of-year news conference in December, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she considered an investment by Intel in Italy as highly strategic and would schedule a meeting with the company to explore ways to facilitate it.

