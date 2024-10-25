Intel call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Intel (INTC) with 64,708 calls trading, 1.9x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 5 points to 63.60%. 10/25 weekly 23 calls and 10/25 weekly 23.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 17,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.28. Earnings are expected on October 31st.

