US Markets
INTC

Intel buys Moovit transit app for $900 mln to help develop robotaxis

Contributors
Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
Tova Cohen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Chipmaker Intel Corp has acquired Israeli public transit app developer Moovit for about $900 million to expand its portfolio of self-driving technologies, the company said on Monday.

JERUSALEM, May 4 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp INTC.O has acquired Israeli public transit app developer Moovit for about $900 million to expand its portfolio of self-driving technologies, the company said on Monday.

The deal will help Intel's autonomous driving unit Mobileye develop services like self-driving "robotaxis" by using traffic and public transportation data collected from Moovit's more than 800 million users in 102 countries, Intel said.

"Moovit is an acquisition that fills some very critical gaps that we have going forward," Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua told Reuters.

Moovit will remain independent and its technology will be integrated with a goal of deploying the first robotaxis in some cities by early 2022, Shashua said.

The announcement confirms a report in Israel's The Marker financial news website on Sunday.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Tova Cohen)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Fed is Injecting Massive Resources into the U.S. Financial System. How will it help?

    The Fed is injecting massive resources into the U.S. financial system. How will it help? Carson Group CEO Ron Carson joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss.

    Apr 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular