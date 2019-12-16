Intel Buys Israeli AI Chipmaker Habana Labs For $2 Bln

(RTTNews) - Chipmaker Intel Corp. (INTC) announced late Monday that it has acquired Habana Labs, an Israeli developer of programmable deep learning accelerators for the data center, for approximately $2 billion.

The company said the acquisition strengthens its artificial intelligence or AI portfolio and accelerates its efforts in the nascent, fast-growing AI silicon market. Intel expects AI silicon market to be greater than $25 billion by 2024.

In 2019, Intel expects to generate over $3.5 billion in AI-driven revenue, up more than 20 percent year-over-year.

With the acquisition, Habana will remain an independent business unit and will continue to be led by Habana CEO David Dahan and current management team. Habana chairman Avigdor Willenz has agreed to serve as a senior adviser to the business unit as well as to Intel.

Habana will continue to be based in Israel and will report to Intel's Data Platforms Group, home to Intel's broad portfolio of data center class AI technologies.

Prior to this transaction, Intel Capital was an investor in Habana.

