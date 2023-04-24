Intel Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for INTC

In trading on Monday, shares of Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.14, changing hands as low as $30.05 per share. Intel Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INTC's low point in its 52 week range is $24.59 per share, with $47.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.18. The INTC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.