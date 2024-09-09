Intel to Boost Thailand's Healthcare System: Stock to Benefit?

Intel Corporation INTC recently inked a partnership with TrueBusiness, a provider of communications and digital solutions in Thailand, to introduce smart healthcare solutions in the South East nation. This includes the transformation of various aspects of the medical field, including treatment, diagnosis, rehabilitation and patient data management.

INTC Enhances Healthcare Facilities With AI Capabilities

Per the collaboration, TrueBusiness will integrate its 5G capabilities with Intel's advanced AI technologies, including the latter’s cutting-edge OpenVino toolkit. This toolkit is designed to accelerate AI inference with lower latency and higher throughput while maintaining accuracy and reducing model footprint.



The partnership will likely support the development of innovative solutions designed to modernize and optimize Thailand’s healthcare system. It aims to improve telemedicine and tele ICU services, AI-powered diagnostic tools for eye conditions, contactless patient care devices and elderly care monitoring systems. Additionally, AI platforms for storing medical images, patient history and initial symptoms analysis and digitizing pathology images using tissue slide scanning technology will also be created.

INTC’s Focus on Patient Care and Secure Monitoring

Through the integration of real-time data handling over the True5G network, the solutions will likely enable smooth automation of patient care and strive to lower medical expenses while alleviating the burden on healthcare professionals. Patient-Management-as-a-Service will be further improved with the integration of Intel's Edge AI on Intel Core Ultra, which will likely offer continuous and secure monitoring for better coverage of medical providers.



The introduction of these state-of-the-art solutions is expected to boost the efficiency and effectiveness of Thailand's public healthcare system and thereby establish the country as a medical hub in Southeast Asia.

Will INTC Stock Benefit From the Collaboration

Intel’s introduction of AI chips for data centers and PCs represents a significant change in the company's architecture. The strategic decision is primarily aimed at gaining a firmer footing in the expansive AI sector, spanning cloud and enterprise servers to networks, volume clients and ubiquitous edge environments, aligning with the evolving market dynamics.



Additionally, Intel has unveiled the Intel Core Ultra featuring the neural processing unit, which enables power-efficient AI acceleration with 2.5x better power efficiency than the previous generation. With superior GPU and CPU capabilities, it is also capable of speeding up AI solutions. Its newly launched vPro platform with Intel Core Ultra processor promises to deliver enhanced power efficiency. With dedicated AI acceleration capability spread across the central processing unit, graphics processing unit and the new neural processing unit, the company is expected to unlock an endless new wave of AI experiences across all apps.



The collaboration between Intel and TrueBusiness demonstrates the former's dedication to fostering innovation through scalable, secure, and sustainable AI solutions. It will likely help the company to expand its footprint in the Southeast Asia region and improve its revenues in the upcoming quarters.

INTC’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Intel have lost 51% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 91.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

INTC Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Intel currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The company offers a comprehensive suite of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 4.19%.



Workday Inc. WDAY carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%. WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains.



Airgain, Inc. AIRG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 35%.



Based in San Diego, CA, Airgain provides antenna products as integrated wireless solutions. These devices are designed to address vital connectivity requirements during product development and throughout the entire lifecycle of other industries, such as automotive and consumer, in addition to various sectors within an enterprise.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.