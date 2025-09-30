Intel (BIT:1INTC) Price Target Increased by 14.73% to 21.69

The average one-year price target for Intel (BIT:1INTC) has been revised to €21.69 / share. This is an increase of 14.73% from the prior estimate of €18.90 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €11.99 to a high of €38.28 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.68% from the latest reported closing price of €29.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,911 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intel. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1INTC is 0.27%, an increase of 19.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.57% to 3,294,918K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 126,271K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123,117K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1INTC by 9.74% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 123,818K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120,315K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1INTC by 9.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 97,563K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,802K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1INTC by 10.55% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 90,001K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,176K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1INTC by 16.11% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 80,298K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,984K shares , representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1INTC by 1.38% over the last quarter.

