Intel (BER:INL) Price Target Increased by 10.45% to 32.30

The average one-year price target for Intel (BER:INL) has been revised to 32.30 / share. This is an increase of 10.45% from the prior estimate of 29.24 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.75 to a high of 43.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.90% from the latest reported closing price of 30.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3414 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intel. This is a decrease of 94 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INL is 0.46%, an increase of 13.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 2,828,803K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 128,078K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125,457K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INL by 16.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 96,533K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,404K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INL by 15.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 82,729K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,217K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INL by 15.03% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 70,314K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,089K shares, representing an increase of 10.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INL by 32.03% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 69,103K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,572K shares, representing an increase of 18.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INL by 43.81% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.