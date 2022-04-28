US Markets
Intel beats quarterly sales estimate

Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

April 28 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp INTC.O beat first-quarter revenue expectations on Thursday, driven by strong demand for processors used in data centers on the back of a rapid global shift to cloud and artificial intelligence technology.

Adjusted revenue for the quarter was $18.4 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $18.31 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Jane Lanhee Lee in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

