Intel asked to pay $2.18 bln after losing Texas patent trial - Bloomberg News

March 2 (Reuters) - Intel Corp INTC.O was asked to pay $2.18 billon after losing a patent-infringement trial over technology related to chip-making, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Intel infringed two patents owned by VLSI Technology LLC, a federal jury in Waco, Texas, said, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/3r6kXL0)

"Intel strongly disagrees with today's jury verdict. We intend to appeal and are confident that we will prevail," the Santa Clara, California-based company said.

