Intel Announces Changes To Technology Organization - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Intel (INTC) announced that, effective immediately, the company's Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group will be separated into separate teams, whose leaders will report directly to the CEO. As a result of the changes, Murthy Renduchintala will leave the company on Aug. 3, 2020.

Ann Kelleher will now lead Intel technology development focusing on 7nm and 5nm processes. Keyvan Esfarjani will now lead global manufacturing operations. Design Engineering will be led in the interim by Josh Walden. Architecture, Software and Graphics will continue to be led by Raja Koduri. Supply Chain will continue to be led by Randhir Thakur.

