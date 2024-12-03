Intel Announces CEO Resignation and Interim Leadership

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An update from Intel ( (INTC) ) is now available.

Intel Corporation has announced the resignation of CEO Pat Gelsinger, with Michelle Johnston Holthaus and David Zinsner stepping in as interim co-CEOs. This leadership change comes as the company strives to enhance its product and process leadership, with Holthaus also taking on the role of CEO of Intel Products. The search for a permanent CEO is underway, and the leadership team is focused on advancing Intel’s manufacturing and foundry capabilities while optimizing operations.

