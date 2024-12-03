News & Insights

Stocks

Intel Announces CEO Resignation and Interim Leadership

December 03, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An update from Intel ( (INTC) ) is now available.

Intel Corporation has announced the resignation of CEO Pat Gelsinger, with Michelle Johnston Holthaus and David Zinsner stepping in as interim co-CEOs. This leadership change comes as the company strives to enhance its product and process leadership, with Holthaus also taking on the role of CEO of Intel Products. The search for a permanent CEO is underway, and the leadership team is focused on advancing Intel’s manufacturing and foundry capabilities while optimizing operations.

See more data about INTC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.