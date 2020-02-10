Intel adds to fledgling 2020 tech supply

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (IFR) - Intel was back in the high-grade bond market Monday with a US$2.25bn three-part bond, adding some momentum to what is expected to be a relatively active supply year for the tech sector.

Tech issuance in the US high-grade market fell off by nearly 80% in 2018 year-over-year after tax reform encouraged companies to use overseas cash reserves.

But some of that volume started to return in 2019 as tech issuers priced US$52bn of bonds — up 124% over 2018 levels but still less than half of the volume from pre-tax reform years.

Two other tech issuers - Adobe and Autodesk - priced deals last month bringing year-to-date volumes to US$5.9bn, including Intel's bond, compared with US$1.8bn at the same point a year ago, according to IFR data.

"With rates where they are and demand where it is I would expect tech issuance to remain high in 2020," said Meredith Contente, high-grade credit strategist at Amherst Pierpont Securities.

Intel contributed US$2.75bn to that 2019 supply with a US$1.25bn 10-year and a US$1.5bn 30-year, which are the same two notes it is tapping Monday.

Bookrunners Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo tightened spreads by 20bp through price progression to price the taps of the 2.45% 2029 and 3.25% 2049 at Treasuries plus 65bp and 90bp, respectively.

At those levels, Intel is pricing the taps 5bp inside of where they came in November and just 1bp-3bp wide of where they were last seen trading in the secondary market at a G spread of 62bp and 89bp, respectively, according to MarketAxess data.

Meanwhile, Intel also landed a new US$1bn 40-year, starting pricing at 130bp are over Treasuries, only to tighten it to 110bp.

With the existing 30-year trading at US Treasuries plus 87bp, the new 40-year offers a 3bp premium after accounting for a curve extension worth about 20bp, according to IFR calculations.

Use of proceeds is earmarked for refinancing debt and share repurchases, which means the new issuance could add leverage, analysts said.

At the end of January, Intel reported strong 2019 earnings as it brought in its largest free cash flow ever of US$11bn, according to a GimmeCredit report.

However, free cash flow is expected to decline to US$10bn in 2020, which means Intel has to access debt markets to fund an estimated US$14bn of share buybacks in 2020 on its way to completing the full US$20bn buyback program through the first quarter of 2021.

"With leverage of 0.9 times at year-end, debt reduction is not really a concern," Dave Novosel, investment grade credit analyst at GimmeCredit, wrote in a January report.

"Given our expectations for better Ebitda, even if Intel added US$5bn of debt, leverage would bump up just slightly to 1.0 times. That's about as low as it gets these days."

Additionally, Intel has US$3.45bn of outstanding debt coming due this year and another US$2.5bn next year, CreditSights noted.

Given those funding needs, this may not be the last time investors see new bonds from Intel this year, Contente noted.

"As long as there is demand and the market is open for stronger names they are going to continue to issue," she said.

"It wouldn't surprise me if Intel tapped the bond market again later this year in order to refinance the debt maturities and fund the share repurchase program."

GRAPHIC: US tech bond supplyhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Se2fSA

(Reporting by William Hoffman; Editing by Paul Kilby)

