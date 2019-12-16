Intel acquires Israel-based Habana Labs for $2 bln

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Intel Corp INTC.O has acquired Israel-based artificial intelligence firm Habana Labs for about $2 billion, the chipmaker said on Monday.

Habana will remain an independent business unit and will continue to be led by its current management team, reporting to Intel's data platforms group.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

