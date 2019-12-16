Intel acquires Israel-based Habana Labs for $2 bln

US Markets

Intel Corp has acquired Israel-based artificial intelligence firm Habana Labs for about $2 billion, the chipmaker said on Monday.

Habana will remain an independent business unit and will continue to be led by its current management team, reporting to Intel's data platforms group.

