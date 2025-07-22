Integrum Bid Committee Recommends Shareholders Accept Takeover Offer From OsteoCentric

(RTTNews) - The independent bid committee of Integrum AB has decided to recommend that the shareholders accept OsteoCentric Oncology and Bone Anchored Prostheses, LLC's public takeover offer. OsteoCentric is offering 44 Swedish kronor in cash for each share in Integrum AB, to tender all their shares, which values all outstanding shares in Integrum at approximately 939 million Swedish kronor.

The Bidder expects to publish the offer document relating to the offer on or about 4 August 2025. The acceptance period for the offer is expected to commence on or about 4 August 2025 and end on or about 15 September 2025.

