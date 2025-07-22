Markets

Integrum Bid Committee Recommends Shareholders Accept Takeover Offer From OsteoCentric

July 22, 2025 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The independent bid committee of Integrum AB has decided to recommend that the shareholders accept OsteoCentric Oncology and Bone Anchored Prostheses, LLC's public takeover offer. OsteoCentric is offering 44 Swedish kronor in cash for each share in Integrum AB, to tender all their shares, which values all outstanding shares in Integrum at approximately 939 million Swedish kronor.

The Bidder expects to publish the offer document relating to the offer on or about 4 August 2025. The acceptance period for the offer is expected to commence on or about 4 August 2025 and end on or about 15 September 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.