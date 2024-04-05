Integrity, Business, and the Economy Going Forward: Insights for Business Leaders and Board Members

To receive exclusive corporate governance insights for board members and leaders, join the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence.

At a time when change, uncertainty, grievances, and polarization are dominating political, business, and social spheres, integrity and trust have perhaps never been more crucial. The Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence recently hosted a webinar, Integrity, Business, and the Economy Going Forward, highlighting the evolving dynamics of trust among stakeholders and shareholders in relation to government, national security, corporate leaders, and economic forecasts. Panelists, Phil Mackintosh, Chief Global Economist at Nasdaq, R.P. Eddy, CEO of Ergo, and Alex Thompson, President of Global Practices & Sectors at Edelman, discussed the role corporate integrity and trust play in strengthening stakeholder relationships and enhancing corporate governance.



3 Key Trends to Monitor

Business leaders cannot afford to be complacent. Winners in the next decade will be those who recognize two truths: the geopolitical and technological super-cycle is coming—and you can plan for it, according to Eddy. He shared, “the future is susceptible to research.” The resilient aren’t waiting. They’re launching foresight operations now and building geopolitical muscle.

Eddy used the term “geopolitical and technological super-cycle” to aptly describe the current environment of concurrent and ongoing geopolitical conflicts, in-flux tariff and trade policies, and game-changing technology innovation and disruption that are testing institutions globally. The panelists highlighted three key trends that business leaders should be monitoring.

Tariffs. While U.S. GDP and the overall economy are strong, there remains considerable uncertainty with respect to tariffs for businesses and consumers: What are the tariffs going to be and what will they cost businesses? Will other countries levy retaliatory tariffs? Will businesses need to make supply chain adjustments? Will businesses that move more of their operations to the U.S. face labor shortages or higher costs of labor?

Jobs. Jobs may be the key data point to watch. The U.S. labor market has been relatively stable, but if layoffs should tick up, workers will likely pull back on spending, companies will earn less, and an effort to trim margins could lead to more layoffs. In addition, deportation policies targeting nondocumented workers are expected to have an adverse impact on agriculture, landscaping, hospitality, and construction, while policies targeting legal immigration will have a detrimental effect on the availability of skilled STEM workers.

Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI should be on the board's agenda and embedded in the company's strategy and risk management plans. According to the 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer, there is optimism about the impact AI will have in economic performance, but also pessimism about government's competence in implementation. The challenge for business leaders is showcasing that the company has a strategy for leveraging AI and implementing these technologies in a robust and responsible manner. The more companies demonstrate follow-through with a clear implementation plan, the higher trust tends to be.



Additional Trends from the 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer

The Edleman Trust Barometer has yielded valuable insights on the influence of trust in institutions – government, media, business, and NGOs – and emerging trends that signal important shifts in institutional trust. Analyzing data from its survey of 33,000 people across 28 countries, Edelman’s 2025 report provides insights that can help leaders understand and respond to those shifts. The panelists highlighted the additional trends below.

Income. According to this year’s findings, only 36% of respondents believe the next generation will be better off and 61% hold grievances against government, business, and the rich. Optimism is higher in developing markets than in the most developed markets, like the U.S. and EU, where the number drops to 20%. Findings around grievances suggest that income may be at the root of many of the tensions being felt today: trust has increased among high income respondents, while trust remains very low among low-income respondents. Thompson noted, “This is the reality that board members and business leaders will face over the next few years.”

Hostile Activism. According to Edelman's findings, 40% of respondents approve of "hostile activism" to drive change – e.g., attacking people online, intentionally spreading disinformation, threatening or committing violence, and damaging public or private property. It's important for business leaders to think carefully about their responsibility in those moments: What signals should they be sending about the problems that activists perceive the government is not addressing? In addition, boards should be asking: How can we help our leadership team?

Misinformation. Strategic communication, but also more broadly being able to effectively tell the company's story, are challenges for many companies, according to Thompson. Companies lack what he refers to as an "information integrity strategy," which would support their ability to tell the story of how they do business, how they respond to regulatory changes, or how they engage labor. Moreover, bad actors armed with AI tools may "supercharge" misinformation, which makes the integrity of the company's communications even more important. To this end, boards should develop a plan that supports quick action to correct misinformation with verifiable, fact-based information.



A Call to Action for Business Leaders and Boards

When economic optimism is increasing, trust in institutions tends to rise, according to findings from the Edelman 2025 Trust Barometer. With this in mind, Thompson advised, “Understand that there is a significant desire for business leaders to nurture workplace civility – creating an environment in which information is centered on facts and exchanged respectfully.” Leaders should engage with employees, be transparent, and bring them along on the business’ journey. Proximity of information matters, and it’s important to have a trusted source of information in place, such as a company newsletter. “A company’s leaders can influence this, and boards can actively contribute to the tone of that communication.”

On the subject of reliable information, the panelists closed the discussion answering the question: Where do you get your information? While they cited sources such as long-form media, podcasts, and topic-specific charts and data, the overarching principles the panelists follow include, staying away from “opinion and punditry” and turning to sources that “adhere to trust principles and provide verifiable data and facts.” Look for the disagreement and boil it down and be aware of the inevitability of surprise.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the authors and panelists and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.